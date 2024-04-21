Priyanka Chopra confirms that she is not attending Met Gala this year, but is excited to see this star instead

Priyanka Chopra just confirmed that she will not be attending one of the biggest fashion events of the year- the Met Gala. In an interview with Access Hollywood during the promotional rounds for the new documentary film Tiger, in which she serves as the narrator, she revealed that she is skipping the event this year because she is currently filming. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra witnesses mesmerising beauty of Switzerland's Crans Montana; shares dreamy pics) Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses at the Met Gala in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)

What Priyanka said

During the interview, when Priyanka was asked about this year's Met Gala event and whether she is looking forward to anyone attending in particular, she said: “I don't even know who's going this year. I’m definitely not attending this year because I’m filming, but I think I really do enjoy watching people's creativity during the Met Gala and I am really excited to see how it will turn out. I actually have not read anything about who all is going this year.”

When she was told that Euphoria actor Zendaya will definitely be present at the event, Priyanka said, “She’s amazing, so we definitely look forward to her.”

More details

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas walked the red carpet together at the MET Gala, 2017. Did you know that the event was their first official public event? Talking about the same on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick had said that the two “had a great time,” at the event but insisted that they went only as friends. The couple stunned at the Met Gala last year as well. Priyanka wore a risqué thigh-slit gown from Valentino while Nick chose an oversized suit.

The 2024 Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It will mark the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The theme this year is The Garden of Time. It will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

