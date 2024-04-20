Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ready to move back into $20 million LA mansion soon; aerial pics show renovation is complete

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to move into their recently renovated Los Angeles home, as per a report by The Sun US. The portal shared fresh aerial shots of the $20 million mansion, reporting 'it looks renovated three months after mold forced couple out'. Earlier, the couple filed a lawsuit after being forced out of the home. Also read: Step inside Priyanka Chopra's lavish Los Angeles home washed in white Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appear to have renovated their lavish LA mansion. (File Photo)

Priyanka and Nick, who have been married in 2018, reside in the Hollywood Hills mansion with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who turned two in January 2024. Priyanka and Nick's home looks near completion in latest aerial shots. Check out these photos accessed by The Sun US:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's California mansion's roof appeared to have been renovated, per The Sun US. (Pics courtesy: The Sun US/BackGrid)

Workers were seen around the property, reported the portal.

What was the issue with Priyanka's home?

Priyanka and Nick were forced to move out of their LA home after it was overtaken by a mold infestation, as per a February 2024 report by Page Six. They purchased the house in 2019 – months after their grand wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018 – just before it became 'virtually unliveable'.

The portal reported that water damage in Nick and Priyanka's lavish Los Angeles mansion led to a mold infestation, sparking a legal battle that is ongoing since May 2023. According to a copy of a lawsuit exclusively obtained by Page Six, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for Priyanka and Nick around April 2020, including 'porous waterproofing' that 'fostered mold contamination and related issues'.

At or about the same time, reportedly a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck, their complaint states, and this leak 'damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck'. The home’s problems allegedly made the premises 'virtually unlivable' and 'dangerous from a health perspective to occupy'.

More about Priyanka and Nick's LA home

The couple's LA mansion reportedly boasts of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full service gym and a billiards room.