Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas forced to vacate their $20 million Los Angeles home; lawsuit pending against seller: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas purchased their luxurious home in September 2019 reportedly for $20 million, months after their grand wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018. However, they have now vacated the property, as per a new report by Page Six. The portal reported that water damage in Nick and Priyanka's lavish Los Angeles mansion has led to a mold infestation, sparking a legal battle that is ongoing since May 2023. Also read: Step inside Priyanka Chopra's lavish Los Angeles home washed in white Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are no longer living in their grand LA mansion. (File Photo/ AP)

The portal said Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, have moved into another property. It’s unclear when the family-of-three plans to move back, but a source told the portal that there is no one living at the residence as of now, and it is not being rented.

About Priyanka and Nick's LA home

The couple's LA mansion reportedly boasts of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full service gym and a billiards room. Priyanka has often given a glimpse of the property on Instagram.

What is the issue with Priyanka's lavish home?

According to a copy of a lawsuit filed in May 2023 and now exclusively obtained by Page Six, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for Priyanka and Nick around April 2020, including 'porous waterproofing' that 'fostered mold contamination and related issues'.

At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck, their complaint states, and this leak 'damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck'. The home’s problems allegedly made the premises 'virtually unlivable' and 'dangerous from a health perspective to occupy'.

Priyanka, Nick can get millions of dollars in damages

“This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded,” the lawsuit also states, further noting that Priyanka and Nick are seeking 'consequential damages' from their seller.

“In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants' conduct,” their attorneys said in the court documents.

The exact costs have not yet been determined but, per the complaint, the waterproofing issues 'will exceed' $1.5 million and 'general damages' are estimated to be at around $2.5 million, as per the new Page Six report.

