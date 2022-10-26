Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali celebrations at lavish LA home with Indian food and decor. See pics

Priyanka Chopra apologised to her fans for being a ‘little late’ in posting her Diwali photos. The actor, however, made up for the delay by taking her Instagram followers inside her recent Diwali celebrations with family and friends. Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Monday. On Wednesday, the actor shared their family photos and also gave a peek at the Indian dishes they served their guests, and how their lavish home in Los Angeles was decked up with traditional Indian touches for Diwali. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas celebrate their first Diwali together

Priyanka shared a photo of herself, Nick and Malti performing puja as her mother Madhu Chopra looked on. All of them wore matching pale pink and white outfits. While Malti wore a white lehenga and matching headband with a tiny bindi on her forehead, Priyanka Chopra wore a white ethnic outfit with flowers in her hair. Nick was seen in a white kurta pyjama and Madhu in a pink saree. Malti posed with Priyanka and Madhu in a photo. Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra was not a part of the Diwali celebrations in LA, and the actor gave him a shoutout as she wrote a heartfelt caption for her Diwali post.

She wrote in her Instagram caption, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer… From ours to yours… Love and light… PS: missed you Siddharth Chopra.”

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they sat in front of a decorated temple for puja. The mother and daughter also posed together in a sun-kissed photo clicked near the swimming pool of their swanky LA mansion. Priyanka also shared a photo of their poolside deck decorated with yellow marigold flowers and fairy lights. In another picture, the actor showed the dhokla, pakodas and other Indian food served at the Diwali get-together.

Earlier, Nick, too shared pictures from the Diwali celebrations on Instagram. He wrote along with their family pictures, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (black heart emoji). Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all.”

