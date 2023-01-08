Step inside Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles duplex featuring elegant white rooms, statement-making chandeliers. Watch

Priyanka Chopra recently hosted a special screening at her Los Angeles home for Chhello Show, also known as Last Film Show in English. The Gujarati film has been shortlisted for the Best International Film category at Oscars 2023. Pictures and videos from the screening were shared on fan pages, and give a closer look at Priyanka and singer-husband Nick Jonas' Los Angeles mansion, complete with white walls and furniture, brass accents, along with loads of statement light fixtures. Flower decorations also appear in multiple spots throughout the home. Also read: 'Priyanka Chopra is the global Indian, I am nowhere even close to her level', says Vir Das on comparisons with actor

A video shared on a fan page gave a peak at Priyanka Chopra's massive living room. As a grey door opened to the spacious space, giving a glimpse of a higher floor overlooking the room, a dark wooden ceiling could be seen against pristine white walls with panelling. The sky-high walls in white were perfectly complemented by plush cream sofas, hardwood floors in ivory, and contrasting grey wooden paneling near a staircase.

What made the space shine – both on the first floor and the ground floor were incredible light fixtures, from modern spotlights to massive crystal chandeliers. Priyanka's home also featured giant paintings and was decorated with oversized vases and floral arrangements. Like the rest of the house, the space where Priyanka held the Last Film Show screening for Kal Penn and other celebs, also had a rustic-meets-modern vibe. It featured warm shades of cream and beige over stark white by way of furniture and furnishings.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018, and moved into their lavish mansion in Los Angeles, which is reportedly estimated to be worth $20 million ( ₹144 crore), months later. Located in the Encino neighbourhood of LA, their home reportedly has seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms with a vast outdoor space, an infinity pool, among other luxuries.

They live in their LA mansion with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who will be turning one this month. In January 2022, Nick and Priyanka had announced via Instagram that they had welcomed their first child together. They shared the news in a post that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

