Prince Harry's close friend breaks silence after stepping down as CEO of Invictus Games amid Duke's ESPY Award row

Prince Harry’s old friend Dominic Reid who resigned from the position of chief executive at Invictus Games spoke out for the first time since feud rumours sparked. Reid was a key figure in establishing the foundation and launching the first Invictus Games in 2014 alongside Harry. After 10 years of service, Reid stepped down from his position and Harry paid tribute to his old friend upon learning about his transition. Prince Harry releases heartfelt statement upon the resignation of an old friend at Invictus Games. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Prince Harry pays a heartfelt tribute to Reid

Learning about the resignation of his old friend, Harry paid an emotional tribute to Reid expressing his gratitude for working alongside him and his decade-long service to the foundation. Harry released a statement where he said, “I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognised movement.”

He further applauded the impact Reid had on the community, “His tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society,” as reported by The Mirror.

“Thank you, Dominic, for a decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation. What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people. We pray we don't need the Games for another 10 years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready," Harry expressed his gratitude to his old friend, Reid.

Here’s why Reid stepped down from his position

Reid announced his departure from the Invictus Games following the ESPY awards ceremony where Harry was awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service and received heavy backlash for his nomination this week. After a decade-long service to the foundation, Reid believed that it was the “right time” for him to step down from his position and pass on the baton. Talking with the Forces News, he acknowledged the impact of the foundation on veterans and his “privilege” role, as reported by The Mirror.

He also highlighted the foundation’s excellent growth so far with 40% annual expansion and the inclusion of friends and family as part of the development. He described Invictus Games as a “great place” but expressed that it’s time to bring in a “new perspective” to community development. He highlighted the need for new leadership and outlook on the foundation’s decision are crucial right now.