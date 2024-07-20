Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance likely her last public outing this summer: Royal expert

Despite undergoing cancer treatment, Kate Middleton made a rare appearance at Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales was greeted with a standing ovation as she arrived at the tennis tournament along with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton. Sunday's outing marks the 42-year-old's second public event of the year. It was also likely her last outing for the summer, according to a royal expert. Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she waits to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)

Robert Jobson, who wrote Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, set to arrive August 6, told People, “Before, she [Kate] used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.” “She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things,” the royal author continued, adding, “It showed a lot of courage and character, as she knew that the world was watching.”

In her past Wimbledon appearances, Kate was joined by Prince William. However, this year, the Prince of Wales took his son, Prince George, to watch Team England play in the Euro 2024 finals. Following the two events, the family reunited and is now hoping to spend a peaceful summer. A palace insider told the outlet, “She won’t have to be on centre stage.”

“Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery,” the insider continued, adding, “This will have given her sustenance. She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward. And this was it.”

Sunday's outing marks the second time Kate made a public appearance amid her cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales has kept a low profile since her shocking cancer diagnosis, which she announced via an emotional video message earlier this year. Despite her health scare, her continued absence stirred the public, including royal fans. After months of speculation, Kate finally made her first public appearance at Trooping The Colour in June.