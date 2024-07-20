Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks ‘downloaded picture of Kate Middleton’: Report

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man accused of attempting to shoot Donald Trump, reportedly researched the Princess of Wales, according to the FBI. Initial reports indicated that the 20-year-old had searched for a member of the royal family, but the identity was not disclosed. It has now surfaced that the 'Trump's would-be assassin' downloaded a picture of Kate Middleton, the future queen, who is currently battling cancer. Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2024

Thomas crooks searched for Kate Middleton: Report

On Sunday, the Republican presidential nominee narrowly escaped a life-threatening bullet during his Pennsylvania rally. Although the bullet missed him, it grazed his ear, causing it to bleed. The case has since been handed over to the FBI, which is working to uncover the motive behind the shooting. When they raided the suspect's house in Pennsylvania, they found two phones and a laptop. After looking into his stuff, the cyber experts found pictures of Kate Middleton on his devices.

The agency earlier declined to reveal the identity of the royals, and many suspected it might be either Harry or Meghan, the estranged royals who currently reside in California. But, a famous American radio station, NPR, told politicians about Kate's name when they were talking on the phone about the attack, as per the mirror.

However, Kate stood out as the sole individual not of American nationality on the list, which also comprised several other notable figures. It is alleged that Crooks fired approximately eight rounds of gunfire prior to being killed by the Secret Service at the Trump rally.

Personalities researched by Thomas Crooks

It has been revealed that the Princess of Wales, who recently attended Wimbledon to honour the winner, was not the only individual researched by the now-deceased shooter. According to reports, the shooter also had FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on his research list.

In an interview with NPR's 'All Things Considered,' Martin Kate revealed that the person involved, known as Crooks, had pictures of a bunch of famous people, like President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. After analysis, it was determined that there was no indication of a pronounced political ideology or foreign affiliations exerting any influence over Crooks's activities. Also, it was confirmed that the deceased was really into knowing the schedules of both the Republican and Democratic conventions.