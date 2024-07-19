Trump’s granddaughter Kai, 17, gets ‘swarmed by teen boys’; dad Donald Jr. warns, ‘stay away, you little...’

After delivering an impactful speech at the RNC following Trump’s assassination attempt, his granddaughter Kai garnered quite a lot of attention and limelight. Following her address, she was reportedly swarmed by a group of teenage boys. Her father, Donald Jr., then issued a warning for the boys to "stay away" from her. The 17-year-old became a viral sensation overnight, prompting her dad to activate protective mode. Former US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Madison Trump speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Kai ‘swarmed’ by teen boys

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the former president sported a bandage on his injured ear following a close call with a life-threatening bullet, Fox News host Laura Ingraham reported that teenage boys were “swarming” his grand daughter at the convention centre. This happened shortly after the event on Wednesday, where Kai had come to support her grandfather, Donald Trump, in his re-election campaign.

Kai, the kid from the Trump family, is Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. During the convention, she shared that her grandfather is super into her school stuff and often checks in on how she's doing. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person," she said. "But I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again,” the teenager added.

Donald Trump Jr. warns boys to stay away

During the political campaign, when the Republican nominee announced his vice-presidential pick, Laura Ingraham caught up with Don Jr., where they discussed their daughter, prompting him to channel his protective dad mode. Don Jr. jokingly told the reporter that he might have thought twice about letting Kai speak, considering how much attention she's been getting.

“Get away, you little bastards!” he remarked on The Ingraham Angle as per Page Six “Stay away!”

“Perhaps I’ll regret picking up that phone and saying, ‘Sure, you can speak there,’ but I had to do that for her because she needed to do that for her grandpa,” he added.

During her speech, Kai praised the 78-year-old presidential nominee, describing him as a typical grandpa who gives her candy and soda when her parents aren’t looking. “He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his,” she said during the speech. If they're not playing together in a golf match, Kai said her grandpa tries to figure out what she's thinking. "But I always tell him I'm a Trump, too," she grinned.