King Charles would never ‘upstage’ daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's brand, says royal expert

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard earlier this year. In March, the first product of her latest venture was revealed to be a strawberry jam. Following the soft launch of her brand, rumours erupted that she may have a “royal rival” in the market, as King Charles already sells jams under his organic food company, Waitrose Duchy Organic. However, a royal commentator has refuted the claims that the British monarch may advance his company's efforts to counter Meghan's brand. Royal expert says it is not in King Charles' nature to 'upstage' his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle

As the speculations about a feud brewing between King Charles and Meghan Markle grow rife, royal commentator Angela Levin affirmed that he would never “upstage” the duchess.

“Meghan is very upset about her jam jars. King Charles brought out jam from his place and she supposedly felt he was taking it away from her,” Levin said, adding that it is not in the king's nature to do something so petty to his own daughter-in-law.

“I don’t think he would dream to do that, to take it away from her. It’s not in his nature,” the expert told GB News. Levin also noted that it is impossible for Meghan to speak directly to King Charles.

“Apparently she was keen to have a discussion with the King and it’s alleged that Prince Harry held her back. I don’t believe that bit. His Majesty doesn’t have a mobile and you can’t just get through to him,” she said.

“You have to go through aides and when he’s in a particularly bad mood, you can’t even do that. You need to book a time, and he will call back,” Levin explained.

When asked about why she thought Meghan may have encountered a failed marketing attempt with her lifestyle brand, the expert said, “Meghan launched one of them during Trooping the Colour. And then she launched the other ones when we had the diagnosis of cancer and things like that. People don’t like that.”

“She does go into victim mode. I think she does feel it’s very unfair on her and she needs to find someone else because it’s not her forever,” Levin concluded, per the outlet.