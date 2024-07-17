Meghan Markle feels its ‘unfair’ being 'scrutinised' for every move ahead of new ventures

Meghan Markle has reportedly expressed that lately, she feels all her acts and moves are heavily scrutinised in the public eye and will receive a backlash. The Duchess of Sussex is all geared up to bring forth two new ventures to the world. However, she and her husband, Prince Harry, already expect a heavy backlash from the public for the upcoming projects. The Duke and Duchess feel it's ‘unfair’ that their every move is scrutinised. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)

Meghan feels it ‘unfair’ to scrutinize their every move

Meghan Markle is soon going to introduce her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, followed by her new Netflix cooking show. However, the Duchess has felt that all her moves were recently criticised and scrutinised, and she expects the same for her forthcoming projects, as reported by InStyle.

In a conversation with The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn said, “She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. With news that the couple’s Netflix contract may be under threat, along with the mockery that greeted the launch of her online brand, Meghan feels very much under siege."

Also read: Prince William takes ‘tough and resolute’ decision against brother Prince Harry

Quinn explained that not only Meghan but her husband Prince Harry also shares a mutual feeling about public scrutiny. He said, “Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her—she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work."

The Duke and Duchess keep their head above water

Despite facing criticism, the former royals remain committed to their passions. Recently, they attended the 2024 ESPY Awards, where Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, a decision that sparked controversy. Markle showed her support by joining him at the event and posing for photos.

Also Read: Meet Sue Mi Terry, ex-CIA official charged with being a South Korean agent, admits to shocking details

Body language expert Darren Stanton said, “Meghan often takes a dominant lead in the engagements she attends with Harry, but she wanted her husband to be in control. It was her way of saying, ‘This is Harry’s night.’” He also noticed that Harry reciprocated her feelings as he adopted the role of the authoritative figure. The Duke also maintained closeness and affection towards his wife throughout the ceremony.

Despite being acutely aware of the public criticism they face, Markle remains optimistic about the reception of her upcoming brand. According to Us Weekly, the launch of American Riviera Orchard has seen a strong start, with over 100,000 people signing up on the website to receive updates about the initial product launches. Meghan is reportedly “pleased” with the early interest the brand has garnered.