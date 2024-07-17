Prince William takes ‘tough and resolute’ decision against brother Prince Harry

Prince William has made his stand clear about relations with his brother Prince Harry. The feud between the brothers has been growing thicker since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discarded their royal duties. The royal couple has also made several allegations against the royal family which has widened the rift between the two camps. Amid this growing rift, reports earlier suggested that Prince William had taken a “tough and resolute” decision and enforced a “ban” on Prince Harry from returning with the royal fold. Prince William has taken a firm stand about royal family's relations with brother Prince Harry. (AP/PTI, Andy Kelvin/PA via AP)

Prince William’s resolute stand with Prince Harry

The relationship between the two brothers has been strained and silent since 2020 and will continue to do so as Prince William took a decisive stand on the issue with a ban on Prince Harry. Royal Commentator Jennie Bond discussed the strong character exhibited by the Prince of Wales numerous times.

She commented that Prince William has always been a person of strong character. "I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute. He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision," she said, as reported by The Blast. She further analysed that the Prince wales is someone who “commands respect" and his views hod a “considerable sway”. She further added, "Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it's true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including [Princes] Andrew and Harry."

Prince William’s disciplinarian method for Prince Harry

With the enforcement of the ban on Prince Harry, it is visible that Prince William has taken pages from Prince Phillip’s book. Similar to the Prince of Edinburgh, Prince William took on the role of enforcer in the royal family. An insider said, “There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed. Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline."

Prince Harry is ‘heartbroken’ after the ban

Prince Harry has been ‘heartbroken’, reportedly, after not being invited to be a part of the Trooping the Colour ceremony. He is ‘confused’ about the royal family’s aloofness towards him and his wife, Meghan Markle. "He's heartbroken and confused by the way they've cut him off and seemingly haven't given it another thought,” shared the insider.

The Duke was “emotional” and "upset" to see Kate Middleton at the Sovereign’s birthday ceremony in June as he had been concerned about her health. He further added that Prince Harry would have loved to be there to support Kate as he understood it must have been a difficult day for her.