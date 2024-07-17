Secret Service on high alert over reported Iranian assassination plot against Trump; ‘no link to Thomas Crooks'

The Secret Service has intensified security measures following reports of an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Sources within the agency have confirmed heightened vigilance across key locations in the face of escalating concerns as per CNN. Nonetheless, it has been made clear by the authorities that there exists no discernible link between the threat and the recent shooting episode in Pennsylvania, which is currently being investigated independently. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP)

US received intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

Just two days after someone tried to shoot Donald Trump, who's running for president again, the US got tips from a source in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to attempt to assassinate him, according to CNN. This has raised concerns not only for the Republican nominee but also for the Secret Service, which is already under scrutiny. Questions are being asked about security lapses at the Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a 20-year-old managed to access a nearby rooftop and fire shots that injured the former president.

Biden administration reaches out to senior officials

Upon receiving the news, according to AP reports, senior members of the Biden administration reached out to the principal officials at the Secret Service to notify them of the developing situation. The officials, who have chosen to remain anonymous owing to the confidential nature of the intelligence, disclosed that the details were communicated to the primary agent tasked with the protection of Trump. This has led the agency to deploy additional resources and personnel to enhance Trump's security.

“As we have said many times, we have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said. “These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority.”

Secret Service has warned Trump

According to CNN, the Secret Service has advised the Republican presidential nominee against holding outdoor rallies due to higher risks compared to events where access can be more tightly controlled by the agency. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has not disclosed whether it was informed about the threat from Iran.

“The Secret Service and other agencies are constantly receiving new potential threat information and taking action to adjust resources, as needed,” an agency spokesman, said on Tuesday. “We cannot comment on any specific threat stream, other than to say that the Secret Service takes threats seriously and responds accordingly.”

No known link between shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks and Iran's threat

The FBI has said they're looking into the cases right now and haven't found any link between the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and anyone else yet. On the other hand, The Islamic Republic of Iran's official at the United Nations has said there's no proof of an Iranian plan to kill Trump.

“These accusations are unsubstantiated and malicious. From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a spokesperson of the mission told CNN. “Trump is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani. Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice,” they added.