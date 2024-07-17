Trump rally shooter's official cause of death finally revealed; ‘the motive of young man…’

The official cause of death of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the individual involved in the shooting incident at a recent Trump rally, has finally been revealed. According to authorities, Crooks succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during the chaotic event, which has been ruled a homicide. While the investigation into the incident continues, the FBI has yet to determine conclusively what led Crooks to open fire at the rally. This 2021 photo provided by Bethel Park School District shows student Thomas Matthew Crooks who graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022, Crooks was identified by the FBI as the shooter involved in an assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, in Butler. (AP)

How did Trump's shooter die? Official cause revealed

According to reports by PEOPLE, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, identified as a 'would-be Trump assassin,' died from a gunshot wound to the head, confirmed by the Butler County Coroner’s Office. During the Pennsylvania campaign, Secret Service agents acknowledged killing the shooter immediately after he opened fire aimed at the former President as he addressed the crowd. Although a bullet grazed Trump's ear, causing him to bleed, he was safely rescued by security personnel.

The office of the Coroner has designated the manner of death as a homicide, thereby elucidating to the public that the term "homicide" denotes a death that has occurred as a result of the actions of another individual.

FBI has gained access to the shooter’s mobile phone

On Monday, the FBI announced they had successfully accessed all data from the cellphone belonging to the man who attempted to assassinate Donald J. Trump. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack by the registered Republican, who launched the attack on Trump, knowing that he would risk his own life. Meanwhile, scrutiny continues over the Secret Service's perceived lapse in securing the rally site in western Pennsylvania.

“While the investigation to date indicates the shooter acted alone, the F.B.I. continues to conduct logical investigative activity to determine if there were any co-conspirators associated with this attack,” the FBI said in an email to reporters on Sunday as per NY Times.

Donald Trump, a day after surviving the assassination attempt, flew to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The former president, with overwhelming support, was chosen as the official Republican presidential nominee. Trump also announced his VP pick as JD Vance, once a critic but now emerging as a rising star in the MAGA movement.