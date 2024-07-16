Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks wore popular influencer's merch during attack: ‘Shocked and confused’

A popular firearms influencer has revealed that he was “shocked and confused” to find that Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to assassinate Donald Trump, was wearing one of his branded t-shirts at the time of the shooting. Crooks, 20, was killed by Secret Service snipers after he opened fire, injuring Trump and two other people, and killing a firefighter at a Pennsylvania rally. Thomas Matthew Crooks wore a popular influencer's merch during the shooting (The Bethel Park School District via AP)(AP)

“That sucked to see that. That was rough,” influencer Matt Carriker said of Crooks wearing the t-shirt, in a video posted to YouTube.

‘We don’t vet the people who buy our shirts’

On the shooting day, Crooks reportedly wore a grey t-shirt emblazoned with an American flag on the sleeve. The word ‘Demolitia’ was stretched across the chest and back. The t-shirt matched merch sold by Carriker as part of his online channel, titled Demolition Ranch.

“As a lot of you guys know — and we were shocked and confused to find this out — the shooter who tried to assassinate Trump was wearing merch from my channel, wearing a Demolition Ranch T-shirt,” Carriker said.

“We don’t vet the people who buy our shirts … I wish I could,” Carriker added. “I would love to keep people like that from buying, wearing, being associated with that article of clothing.”

Carriker, a Texas-based veterinarian, runs two firearms channels. “I wish he couldn’t get a shirt, but it happened,” he said.

“I think the difference in a gunman wearing a pair of Nike shoes and a gunman wearing my t-shirt is this brand is much more personal to me than Nike is to its executives,” Carriker added. “To see my name next to the shooter’s name — I wish we could keep that from happening.”

Carriker went on to say that the media and other parties have been calling him, asking him if he knew Crooks. However, he clarified that Crooks was simply a fan who bought a t-shirt from his online store.

Voter status records revealed that Crooks was a registered Republican. His motive remains unclear.