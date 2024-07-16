Chicago hit by deadly Derecho as storms unleash havoc across Midwest: All about the dangerous weather phenomenon

Massive power outages, uprooted trees, and shattered windows, that's the scene in Chicago right now after a brutal Derecho slammed into the city. The perilous weather pattern, known for its widespread devastation, is wreaking havoc across the Midwest, leaving behind a path of devastation stretching nearly 500 miles from Iowa to Indiana. Derechos are particularly prevalent between May and July, and this storm has reportedly resulted in a tragic loss of life. Chicago and surrounding areas devastated by Derecho storm with power outages, uprooted trees, and dangerous wind gusts(AP)

Midwest derecho pummels Chicago

The National Weather Service, who themselves at one point had to take cover from the storms, issued 16 Tornado Warnings on Monday, according to Fox News. Reportedly, a 44-year-old woman in Indiana lost her life after a tree fell on her home in Cedar Lake. In other news, a person was critically injured because of a tree falling during the storm and was rushed to the hospital, as per the Chicago Fire Department. So far, the department has been dealing with numerous calls regarding power outages, property damage, and road blockages.

Also read: Meet Indian American Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Donald Trump’s VP pick JD Vance

"We are seeing power flashes on both the O’Hare and Midway Airport webcams due to likely tornadoes and/or destructive wind gusts near those areas," NWS earlier posted on their official X handle, urging people to, “take these warnings seriously.”

What is a derecho?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a derecho is defined as a “widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.” Derechos are capable of causing destruction comparable to tornadoes, but they typically cause damage along a straight path in one direction. This type of storm is also referred to as "straight-line wind damage" due to its nature.

Also read: Video shows Trump’s supporters pointing at the shooter crawling on the roof, ‘Officer, he is up there…’

How to identify a derecho?

A storm is called a derecho if the area affected by the wind damage stretches more than 240 miles (around 400 kilometres) and has wind speeds of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or more for a good part of its journey, as per the weather agency. However, “progressive derechos are much harder to forecast because of the environment that they thrive in,” NWS said.

Fox Weather said that the bad weather started hitting the Chicago area around 9 p.m. on Monday night, with a tornado warning for the western suburbs like Aurora, Oswego, Du Page, and Naperville.

Weather conditions in Midwest

the storm began raging in eastern Iowa, with winds clocking in at a whopping 97 mph in Dubuque County, that's almost as strong as a Category 1 hurricane. Even O'Hare Airport in Chicago suffered the wrath with winds hitting a top of 75 mph. Strong winds of 68 mph were also reported in Rockford and Naperville. Videos from Chicago's West Town neighbourhood showed massive trees uprooted, completely blocking roads. A tornado warning forced everyone to take shelter, even those stuck on planes waiting to take off.