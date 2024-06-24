Train bridge collapses into river near Iowa after severe flooding in the region

Train bridge spanning the Big Sioux River in North Sioux City near Iowa has collapsed, causing significant disruption and concern throughout the region. The bridge, which connected Riverside and North Sioux City, snapped around 11 pm, after relentless flooding that has plagued the area. Train bridge collapses into the Big Sioux River in North Sioux City in Iowa, US(@LiveStormChaser)

According to local media reports authorities from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office had already taken precautionary measures by blocking roadways and bridges before the collapse. This prevented any immediate casualties or accidents. The scene was described by officials as dramatic, with the bridge “caved in the center and currently in the river,” according to The Mirror.

Storms have battered the Midwestern region with damage to infrastructure being described as ‘staggering’. Governor Kim Reynolds declared a disaster for 20 counties in the north, including Sioux County.

13 rivers in the area are flooded, according to Eric Tigges of Clay County emergency management. “When the flood gauge is underwater, it's really high.” National Guard troops were helping with water rescues and transporting needed medications lost in flooding.Reports suggest, crews are now working around the clock to evaluate the damage and determine the long-term effects on rail services.

The collapse has impacted local transit and critical railroad services. The bridge was frequently used to transport grain and crushed rock between North Sioux City and Sioux Falls.

Flood warnings or already occurring flooding alerts are in place for rivers in parts of the state, alongside Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Floodwaters have forced people out of their homes in parts of the state, after heavy rain.

National Weather Service meteorologist Donna Dubberke said parts of northern Nebraska, southeastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa received eight times the typical average rainfall. And more heavy rain was expected this week.

In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem declared an emergency after severe flooding in the southeastern part. Several highways were closed.