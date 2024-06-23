Who was Dasari Gopikrishna? 32-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh killed in US shooting

A 32-year-old Indian student was among the four persons killed in firing at a grocery store in Arkansas in the United States. Dasari Gopikrishna, an Andhra Pradesh native from the Bapatla area arrived in the US just eight months ago.(X)

On June 21, a shooter opened fire at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, where Gopikrishna was employed. The attacker opened fire inside the store and in the parking area, leaving four people dead and nine injured.

In the CCTV footage, the gunman can be seen entering the store and opening firing at Gopikrishna as he was standing at the billing counter.

Gopikrishna suffered severe injury while working at the billing desk. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but declared dead the next day.

His family residing in Yajali, Karlapalem mandal, Bapatla district was devastated after hearing the news of his demise. He is survived by a son and a wife.

Andhra CM extends condolences

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and mourned the demise of Gopikrishna.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and assure them that the GoAP will extend every possible support to help bring him home. We firmly stand by the family and pray for them to find strength through this difficult time," Naidu wrote on X.

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former chief minister of the YSR Congress Party and a former chief minister of the state, has also expressed shock over his death. He has appealed to the Naidu government and the Ministry of External Affairs to support the deceased's kin unconditionally.

Suspect identified as Travis Eugene Posey

Around 14 people were hit by gunfire, including 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect, the police said in a statement, reported AP.

Other four deceased were identified as Shirley Taylor, 62, Roy Sturgis, 50, and Ellen Shrum, 81, Callie Weems, 23.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey from New Edinburg, and he will be charged with counts of capital murder.