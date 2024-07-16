US received intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump: Report

The United States received intelligence from a human source in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to try to assassinate former President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attends the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP)

ALSO READ- Republicans nominate Donald Trump, celebrate and pray for him

CNN reported that there was no indication that the 20-year-old who tried to assassinate Trump on Saturday was connected to the plot.

ALSO READ- Where were Melania and Barron Trump when Donald Trump was shot at the rally?

The U.S. Secret Service and the Trump campaign were made aware of the plot before Saturday's rally, a CNN reporter posted on X, citing a U.S. national security official.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told the network that the agency recently "added protective resources and capabilities to the former President’s security detail."

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The agency has come under scrutiny in recent days after the suspected gunman had gained access to a roof unimpeded and fired directly at Trump, grazing his ear, killing a rallygoer and wounding two other attendees.