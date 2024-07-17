Police shoot dead knife-wielding suspect near RNC, days after Trump incident

Two days following the incident in which Donald Trump was the victim of a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources reported Post that a police officer from Columbus, Ohio, who was providing security support at the RNC, fatally shot a person of concern in close proximity to the convention's main building. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attends the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP)

A bystander reported that the individual was observed using two knives and throwing them at the officers right before the deadly shooting occurred. The deceased's sibling told the outlet that the individual was homeless.

Knife-wielding suspect shot dead near RNC

Trump, currently in Milwaukee, has been officially declared the Republican presidential nominee. The Republican National Convention (RNC) is set to continue until July 18. According to Mirror US, the shooting took place about a mile away from the Fiserv Forum, the venue of the political campaign, in a residential area. Additional details regarding the incident have not yet been disclosed.

The man was ‘bipolar schizophrenic’

Dan O'Donnell, the talk show host, mentioned that a guy in his early 20s got CPR from the cops after they shot five bullets at 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It's said that these officers, who were near the RNC, were part of a team called the "dialogue team" whose job was to keep the peace between protesters who descended on Trump’s political campaign with differing views.

Earlier, thousands of protesters from across the country came out to protest against Donald Trump and his supporters on the streets around. The protesters, waving flags for Palestine and holding up signs against Trump, walked through downtown Milwaukee.

O'Donnell further mentioned that a woman at the scene, identified as the sister of the deceased, said he was a homeless man who was "bipolar schizophrenic" and that “they killed him when he flashed his knife.”

{This is a developing story; please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}