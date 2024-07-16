5 key takeaways from first day of Republican National Convention: Trump's grand entry, VP pick and more

Donald Trump made his grand entry to the Republican National Convention following his attempted assassination. The former president was welcomed with a roar of cheer from the audience during the first night of the GOP event on Monday. The convention opened in Milwaukee less than 48 hours after the shooting at Saturday's Pennsylvania rally, which left Trump with minor injuries and one spectator dead. Here are the five key takeaways from the RNC Day 1: Donald Trump made a powerful entrance at the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday(AFP)

Trump makes a grand entrance

The 78-year-old made a powerful entrance with a bandage over his injured ear as Lee Greewood performed God Bless the USA. With a confident yet grateful look on his face, Trump waved to the audience and pumped his fist in the air. As his entry was a stark reminder of his narrow escape from tragedy, the crowd stood up in respect and cheered him on. The former president greeted his family before taking a seat beside J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson.

J.D. Vance stands out as Trump's VP pick

Ahead of Monday's convention, Trump declared the Ohio state senator as his running mate for the 2024 Election. “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social platform.

Teamsters' Sean O'Brien takes the stage

Another surprise at the RNC was a moving speech by Sean O'Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The labour unions have long supported the Democrats, but O'Brien refused to “keep doing the same thing my predecessors did.” “Today, the Teamsters are here to say we are not beholden to anyone or any party,” he said before expressing his admiration for Trump. “Whether people like him or they don’t like him, in light of what happened to him on Saturday, he has proven to be one tough S.O.B.,” O’Brien said.

Is the end of Democratic Coalition near?

O'Brien's speech was not the only way the Republicans tried to chip away at the Democratic coalition. Amber Rose, who has a strong presence across media, affirmed her faith in the Republican party. Rose said that America used to be “safer, wealthier and stronger” when Trump was the president.“I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States,” she added.

Republicans blame Biden for inflation

Throughout the convention, Republicans laid their verbal attacks on Joe Biden bare. They argued that the Biden administration destroyed the US economy, causing a dramatic rise in inflation. Alabama Senator Katie Britt said, “So many American families have to live with so much less.” “This is too high a price to pay for an administration that has brought us to such lows,” Britt added.