Former US President Donald Trump made a grand entrance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum on Monday, but his wife, Melania Trump, was nowhere to be seen. This absence continues her trend of staying out of the spotlight during the former president's 2024 campaign cycle. Where is Melania Trump? Former First Lady again snubbed Donald Trump's RNC(X, formerly Twitter)

The 780-year-old former POTUS was accompanied by several family members, including Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump. However, his youngest son, Barron, who is rarely seen in public, was also missing, as was his daughter Ivanka Trump, who served in his administration but has since distanced herself from the political scene.

The former president, visibly recovering from an assassination attempt, wore a bandage over his right ear, which had been grazed by a bullet during a shooting incident on Saturday.

Where’s Melania Trump?

On Sunday, Melania Trump, 54, issued a rare public statement regarding the attack on her husband. “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband,” she said.

Footage from the incident showed a bullet piercing Trump's ear, narrowly missing a fatal or severe injury. The attack resulted in the death of one person and the suspect, Thomas Mathew Crooks, while two others were severely injured but are now in stable condition.

Melania was last seen publicly with her husband and their son Barron during an Easter celebration at Mar-a-Lago. She is not listed as a headliner at this week's RNC, and it remains unclear if she will make an appearance.

Despite the assassination attempt, Trump travelled to Milwaukee on Sunday for the convention, determined not to let the incident deter him. His defiant presence at the RNC underscores his resolve to continue his political journey.

Earlier on Monday, the delegates at the RNC officially nominated Trump as the Republican candidate for president. His entrance, though unexpected, was met with enthusiastic support from the attendees, further solidifying his position as the party's standard-bearer for the upcoming election.