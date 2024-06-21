‘Doesn’t matter’ if Donald Trump is in prison, Lara Trump says father-in-law will remain Presidential nominee

Lara Trump has asserted that Donald Trump's potential imprisonment would have no bearing on his status as the Republican Presidential nominee. As the Republican National Convention approaches in Milwaukee, where he is expected to be nominated for president, the former president's family stands firmly behind him following the Hush Money trial verdict. However, this support comes amidst the looming sentencing by Judge Juan Mercha, scheduled just three weeks before the convention. ‘Doesn’t matter’ if Donald Trump is in prison, Lara Trump says father-in-law will remain Republican Presidential nominee

The ex-president of the United States was found guilty in a scandalous case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. He faced 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony in New York. Even with the threat of imprisonment, the Republican Party shows no signs of backing down. Speaking to Real America’s Voice, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara asserted that his physical presence at the convention is irrelevant and that he will accept the nomination regardless of his whereabouts.

Lara answered host Terrance Bates's question, which was about Judge Juan Merchan potentially sentencing President Trump to prison, thereby preventing him from attending the Republican National Convention which will happen just a few days after the court’s final sentencing — a major concern. Lara stated, 'He will continue to be our candidate all the way to November 5th, when he is reelected as our 47th president,' as reported by Vanity Fair."

Lara Trump views ‘34 felony convictions’ in positive light

The outlet then asked the spouse of Eric Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s third child, about the 'guilty verdict' and its impact on the upcoming RNC convention. She claimed that her father-in-law’s 34 felony convictions have been “a positive for him” because people “see how third-world and communist it is, and they do not want to see this as the future of America.” However, the internet did not view this positively and thus ridiculed her.

"They literally can't think of anyone to replace Trump because literally every elected Republican is hated by the vast majority of the country. I'm grabbing the popcorn and putting on the poncho for the incoming s---show,” a person joked on X. Others trolled Lara as “nepo baby.” “"The Trump family will milk idiots for every penny they can before they surrender their golden cow,” wrote another.

Will Donald Trump face jail time?

With each passing day, this question is becoming more pressing. Recent reports state that the former POTUS himself has grown increasingly concerned. According to the report, he has been asking his friends and aides about what prison might be like and where he might be sent. However, while many think he probably won’t face jail time, not everyone agrees. Diana Florence, a former prosecutor, said Trump's case is serious and, “based on all the evidence from the trial, she believes he should go to state prison if convicted,” as per Puck News.