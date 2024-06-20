Stormy Daniels gives bizarre reason for entering adult entertainment industry: ‘I made more money in two…’

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on Daily Mail's exclusive podcast, Everything I Know About Me, after Donald Trump was found guilty in the hush money case. She gave weird reasons for entering the adult entertainment industry and acknowledged that her scandalous past goes far beyond her relationship with former US President Trump. Stormy Daniels, 45, admitted that she had never intended to become a stripper, but she did so in 1996 so that she could feed her horse.(AP)

Daniel, 45, admitted that she had never intended to become a stripper, but she did so in 1996 so that she could feed her horse.

“I made more money in two songs than I did in a week of shoveling horse manure,” she said, spilling the beans on the podcast.

She further explained why she thinks Melania Trump "knows I'm telling the truth" regarding her affair with the former president.

Daniels and Trump's alleged affair started when he was a reality TV celebrity and billionaire real estate tycoon and was all set to welcome his first child with Melania.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, disclosed her involvement in the hush money trial in New York and expressed her displeasure with the numerous misunderstandings that resulted from it.

She described to the jury how Trump's team paid her $130,000 to keep their relationship a secret ahead of the 2016 election.

While Daniels claims that they encountered each other at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, Trump insists he never met her.

The former film adult star states in her sensational testimony that she regretted sleeping with Trump, but she chose to ignore the memories, saying it left her "staring at the ceiling."

Stormy Daniels says she was sexually abused at the age of 9

Stormy Daniels also revealed how she was sexually molested when she was just nine years old, and how her love of horses helped her get through a difficult upbringing. The adult actress admitted that she wanted to go back and kill her abuser, but he was already dead.

Daniels' next-door neighbour began sexually abusing her best friend, whom she addresses as "Vanessa" in both her biography and this interview.

In the podcast, Daniels named her abuser, but she stressed that she was not permitted to do so in her memoir. “He's dead now, by the way, because I later went back to kill him,' she said. 'And he was already, he was already deceased.”

Daniels claimed that after learning of the abuse, she “started sort of putting myself in between her and him,” implying that she was also the victim of the abuse that occurred.

She spent her child in a dilapidated house in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her father made sure Daniels remained in his life with wife No. 2, Susan. It was her dad who took her for horseback riding for the first time.