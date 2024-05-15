‘Paralyzed’ with fear Stormy Daniels wore a bulletproof vest to Donald Trump's hush money trial

Pornstar Stormy Daniels's lawyer Clark Brewster said, “She wore a bulletproof vest every day until she got to the” Manhattan courthouse to testify against former US President Donald Trump. Stormy Daniels stepped into the Manhattan courtroom every day wearing a bulletproof vest. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)(AP)

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Brewster said, “She was paralyzed with fear -- not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what might some nut might do to her? And I'm genuinely concerned about it, as well.”

“She was concerned about the security coming into New York. She's very concerned about that and because she lives in an area that might not have the level of security that she'd feel comfortable with,” he said.

“I can tell you that before she came on Sunday. I mean, she cried herself to sleep.”

Daniels fears for her life

Brewster also told CNN that Daniels wore her daughter's necklace to court to comfort herself.

He said, “It was really cute that she did that,” and her daughter, Caden Crain, made the necklace for her.

Daniels’ apprehension was not unfounded, as she had previously expressed similar fears in a documentary released earlier this year. In the film, she claimed that her decision to accept the hush money was driven by fear for her personal safety.

This sentiment was echoed by Brewster and came to light following Daniels’ testimony, which included explicit details of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006—an allegation that Trump has vehemently denied.

Brewster stated that he thinks Daniels's time to “shine” was when she was cross-questioned by the former president's lawyers because she is a “quick thinker” and she was “very responsive” in her testimony.

Trump's lawyer claimed the alleged affair ‘never happened’

The legal battle intensified as Trump’s attorney, Susan Necheles, cross-examined Daniels in an effort to cast doubt on her credibility. Necheles targeted Daniels’ financial gains from the public disclosure of the alleged affair, painting her as an unreliable witness, and said the alleged affair was nothing but a lie because “it never happened.”

At the heart of the case are 34 felony charges against the former president, accusing him of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 payment to Daniels. This payment, facilitated by Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen, was purportedly made to secure Daniels’ silence about the alleged affair during the critical period of the 2016 presidential election.