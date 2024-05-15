Is Stormy Daniels planning to flee US after testifying in Trump's hush money trial?

Amidst the ongoing hush money trial in New York, former adult film star Stormy Daniels' husband revealed that the couple will most likely leave the US if former President Donald Trump isn't found guilty. Stormy Daniels' counsel Clark Brewster has now stated that she wore a bulletproof vest to appear in court because she was concerned about what "some nut might do to her."(REUTERS)

Appearing on CNN's 'Out Front', Barrett Blade foreshadowed a possible move while detailing the backlash his wife has received after coming out in public with allegations of sexual encounter with Trump over 20 years ago, for which the former president made hush money payment of $130,000 to Daniels to stay silent about their affair.

“​​Either way, I don’t think it will get better for her. I think if it’s not guilty, we have to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country,” Blade, who is Daniels’ fourth husband and an adult performer, stated.

Stressing that he doesn't see it as "a win-win situation either way," he said that even if Trump is found guilty, Daniels will most likely face hatred from the Republican leader's fans.

“I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you’d say normal people get to do in some aspects but I don’t know if that ever will be, you know, and it breaks my heart.”

Daniels donned bulletproof vest to appear in court, says her counsel

His remarks come after Daniels testified in Trump's Manhattan trial last week, revealing sordid details about her alleged affair with him and the hush money payment she received ahead of the presidential elections in 2016, when Trump's wife Melania was pregnant with their child, Barron.

During her testimony, Daniels recalled spanking the expected 2024 Republican presidential nominee with a rolled-up magazine featuring his face on the front, as well as her claimed sex with Trump on a hotel bed in "the missionary position."

Her counsel Clark Brewster has now stated that she wore a bulletproof vest to appear in court last week because she was concerned about what "some nut might do to her."

"She was paralysed with fear — not of taking the stand or telling her story, but of what some nut might do to her," Brewster explained, adding that “I'm genuinely concerned about it as well.”

Daniels's husband calls her a ‘warrior’

Blade expressed similar fears, stating that Daniels is “used to all of this. And this is all her fighting for what she believes is right and telling the truth, and I don't think a lot of people realize that.”

“It wears on her, but she's a warrior,” he noted.

Trump has denied all the allegations levelled against him in the case, and has pleaded not guilty. On Tuesday, key Republican leaders joined Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court in show of solidarity with the former president as they slammed the judge and “sham” trial.