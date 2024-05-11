Stormy Daniels brutally mocked by Jeanine Pirro; but what did Trump ‘whisper’ in ex-judge's ears after court hearing?

It seems there is no end to Donald Trump's controversies. On Friday, Trump after the end of testimony in his ongoing hush money trial called Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to speak with him privately. Donald Trump summoned Jeanine Pirro while leaving the NY courtroom, as reported by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, who was present inside the courtroom.(AP )

He summoned her while leaving the NY courtroom, as reported by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, who was present inside the courtroom.

“Trump looks delighted as he stands up at the end of the proceedings. He sees Jeanine Pirro as he leaves and whispers, “come”,” reported Haberman.

Surprisingly, Trump later took to Truth Social and urged his followers to watch Jeanine Pirro on the show of Sean Hannity. The GOP leader didn't advocate for any other guest on the show but specifically asked his fans to watch Pirro.

“Watch Judge Jeanine tonight on Sean Hannity. 9.00 pm, Fox News,” he wrote.

Responding to his post, one of his followers wrote: “Alright fine”

Why Trump summoned Jeanine Pirro after court hearing?

Following Trump's post, Pirro appeared on Hannity and spent the whole conversation making remarks that would have violated the gag order if made by Trump, his attorneys or any other spokesperson.

She launched a scathing attack on former adult star Stormy Daniels, Judge Juan Merchan and D.A. Alvin Bragg. ‘The Five’ co-host Judge went on to say that Daniels’ credibility has been "totally destroyed" as a witness.

Pirro even violated the gag order by insulting Michael Cohen and discussing the jury on the show. She even claimed that a federal judge called Trump a "serial liar". Trump is particularly banned from "directing others" to make remarks that contradict the order.

So, why he called Pirro after the court hearing and what he exactly told her still remains a question.

After Trump was found in contempt of court for violating a gag order for the tenth time, Justice Juan Merchan warned him, stating that further violations may result in jail time.

"At the end of the day, I have a job to do and that job is to protect the dignity of the judicial system," stated the judge during his hush-money trial in New York.

Merchan has earlier fined Trump with $1,000 each for nine infractions in hush money case. On Monday, stated that the $9,000 gag-order fine for past transgressions did not appear to be a deterrent.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of fabricating company paperwork in order to conceal a payment made to Daniels for an alleged affair. He, however, has denied any wrongdoings.