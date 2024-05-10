Who is 'Orange Turd' and why Donald Trump's lawyers showed Stormy Daniels' tweet to jurors?

On Thursday, Donald Trump's hush money trial strayed into uncharted territory, this time with a dispute over who is an ‘orange turd’. The answer, as per former adult film star Stormy Daniels, is former US President Trump. Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before leaving for the day at his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 10, 2024. Trump is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to shield his 2016 election campaign from adverse publicity.(via REUTERS)

Susan Necheles, Trump's attorney, even cited a tweet from Daniels in which the adult film star stated that she doesn't "owe him sh** and I'll never give that orange turd a dime." The defense argued that her post belittled Trump and bolstered their assertions that she was attempting to make huge profits from the case.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, Daniels initially claimed that her post has no mention of Trump, stating, "It doesn't say 'President Trump,' it says 'orange turd'."

"If that's how you're going to interpret it, that's on you," she added. As Trump's attorneys continued questioning Daniels, she later clarified that she "absolutely" meant Trump.

Also Read: Will tennis superstar Serena Williams be subpoenaed in Donald Trump's hush money trial?

Lawrence O'Donnell mocks Trump

Meanwhile, Lawrence O'Donnell of MSNBC recounts how Necheles made an effort to mischaracterise Daniels' depiction of Trump as a "orange turd".

According to O'Donnel, he was shocked when Trump's lawyers voluntarily mentioned “orange turd” into the NY court record on Thursday.

“Susan Necheles brought the orange turd into the courtroom and kept it there. The questioning about the orange turd went on and on,” the MSNBC anchor told his viewers. He then read out the court transcript.

Daniels and Necheles argued about what the adult film star meant by the term, which she used repeatedly. Necheles said Daniels was claiming she would be "instrumental" in sending the GOP leader to jail. Trump's accuser further stated that she was only responding to internet bullying.

O'Donnell further cleared the picture for his viewers about the tense environment in the court.

Stressing that Trump was present in the courtroom during the argument, he mocked the former president and said he was "being forced to listen, with eyes closed or eyes open, to one of his criminal defense lawyers, on whom he has lavished money — money provided by his political contributors — listen to her repeatedly call him, ‘the orange turd’".

O'Donnell's latest segment on Trump comes after he received a sharp gaze from the former president in court last week. Taking to Truth Social, Trump blasted MSNBC's host presence in the court on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, one X user reacted to O'Donnell's show and said, “It’s absolutely hilarious.”