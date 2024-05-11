Donald Trump's youngest son Barron's voice heard for first time as netizens say he sounds like...

Melania Trump on Friday confirmed that his only child with former US President Donald Trump, Barron, has declined the offer to represent Florida as one of the delegates at the Republican National Convention in July. Soon after Melania's office released the statement, netizens started reacting to a video that surfaced on social media, in which Barron can be heard speaking at a Mar-a-Lago event, ending the speculations over what his voice actually sounds like. In the video, Barron Trump can be seen greeting guests and speaking to them. "Impressed with this?" Donald Trump's son appears to question the attendee, alluding to the posh celebration taking place in a Mar-a-Lago ballroom.(AP)

Barron, who turned18-year-old this year in March, has mostly spent his life away from the limelight, with his mother doing everything she could to protect her son. While he made few appearances besides his father during his presidency and subsequent campaigns, Barron has maintained silence, leaving many wondering what his voice sounded like.

Barron “sounds like his brothers”: Netizens react

However, a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, allowed its viewers to hear the former president's 6'7 son's voice for the first time. Many X users expressed surprise over his deep voice. While some compared it to his half-sibling Eric Trump, others to his father, Donald.

"FINALLY. Now I know what he sounds like," wrote an X user alongside the video, credited to @bwtgirls.

In the video, Barron can be seen greeting guests and speaking to them. "Impressed with this?" Trump's son appears to question one of the attendees, alluding to the posh celebration taking place in a Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

At one point in the footage, the camera pans, and former President Trump can be seen standing close to one of the dining tables.

Reacting to the video, one X user wrote: “He sounds like Don Jr.”

Another agreed, saying “Sounds like his brothers.”

Some netizens said Barron reminded them of the character Greg from HBO's smash series Succession. “Cousin Greg?” a third user chimed in.

“THE EMPEROR HAS SPOKEN!” one of the Trumps' supporters commented.

Will Barron Trump make his foray into politics?

As Barron is set to graduate from high school in May and enter college, some reports have indicated that NYU is his top priority.

Barron recently came into limelight after chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Even Power, revealed that Barron had a choice of representing the state as a delegate at the Republican National Convention in July.

Even Donald Trump opened up about his son's interest in politics, saying “he very much likes politics” and sometimes gives him political advise.

However, his youngest son has rejected the offer, citing 'prior commitments.'

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitment," Melania said on the behalf of his son, without giving any further details.