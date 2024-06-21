Indians in the US applaud Donald Trump's 'automatic' green cards for foreign graduates' promise. Can he deliver?

In a podcast taped Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump has promised to give an “automatic” green card to every foreign student who graduates from any US college as a part of their diploma. Trump advocates for 'high-skilled immigration' with automatic green cards(All-In Podcast)

And the Indians across the Atlantic are going into a spiral over the fact the former POTUS always lauded the anti-immigrant rhetoric throughout his presidential campaigns.

In an ‘All-In Podcast’ Trump was asked what's his plan for the companies to be able to import the “best and brightest”, the former president replied, “What I want to do and what I will do is you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country. And that includes junior colleges too, anybody graduates from a college. You go there for two years or four years, if you graduate, or you get a doctorate degree from a college, you should be able to stay in this country”

US immigration was the main ranting topic of the 2024 Trump campaign, largely based on open borders, huge backlogs and illegal immigrants. Specifically, his proposal of the creation of a pathway to a green card — papers that grant a foreign national a legal right to live in the US and work toward the acquisition of US citizenship — to potentially hundreds of thousands of graduates from foreign universities would signify a bold scaling up of the size of immigration to America that differs starkly from the majority of his comments on individuals from other countries.

Indians overseas are lauding Trump

And for the first time internet seemed to be unified and backing Trump. Like one British-Algerian-American immigrant, LisaWehde posted her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), “fwiw — sharing this quote isn't an endorsement. I think high-skilled immigration & keeping incredible talent in America is one of the most important issues of all time,” and added, “I'm glad high-skilled immigration is discussed as a top priority in this election cycle.”

“All in on Trump 🚀🇺🇸❤️🇮🇳 Let's donate to Trump,” one Indian-American chimed in.

“Well done Jason and DavidSacks for pushing Trump on this critical issue for American competitiveness,” one user commented on the All-In Podcasts' video posted on X.

Another piped in, “Trumps interviews are getting better. Like really good.”

Another Indian-American X user posted, “Trump's immigration policy of granting automatic green cards to college graduates is visionary and revolutionary. It promises stability and encourages innovation, ensuring our contributions flourish in America's entrepreneurial landscape.”

“Now that’s a healthier immigration policy. I think open borders may be a little naive if at least 180 countries aren’t doing the same thing. But it does push conservatives to accept ideas like giving green cards to non citizen US college graduates,” another lauded the former POTUS' promise.

“This is the right approach,” one Indian-American user chimed in.

However, a bit sceptical Indian journalist Anil Gupta pointed out, “Well, he does promise green card stapled to your US degree AND more #H1B visa But no word on removing 'country of birth' discrimination Without which, all promises will just remain a carrot dangling in front of Indians!”

Following this, many users started raising suspicion, like one saying, “Never going to happen, please don’t sell dreams”, while another wrote, “Given it not in president’s authority to such things, all this can be for sound bites only. So how?”