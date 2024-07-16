Elon Musk to support new Trump PAC with donation of $45 million per month

Elon Musk has planned to donate $45 million a month to support a new Donald Trump super political-action committee as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Musk shared earlier that he would start his donations to America PAC to back the former president. However, he was not listed in the filing by the America PAC shared on Monday which stated that it has raised a sum well over $ 8 million. Elon Musk plans to commit $45 million per month to a new Trump super PAC.(Left Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP), Right Image: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Musk and other donators of the America PAC

According to CNBC, Musk had not donated his pledged share by the end of June to the America PAC. It was verified as his name was not mentioned in the quarterly financial filing which was submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Monday. It is, however, not known if he did so in July. The super PAC which was formed at the end of May has, however, received donations from other high-profile entrepreneurs such as co-founder of Palantir, Joe Lonsdate, Crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft among others.

The filing confirmed a donation of $1 million from Lonsdale via Lonsdale Enterprises to the super PAC while the investors Winklevoss twins donated $250,000 each. The filings also stated that the super PAC cashed in $8.8 million and spent $7.8 million from the inception of the committee in May till the end of June and is now only left with a million dollars.

Musk openly supports Trump

While mUsk’s intentions of donations are yet to be confirmed, he remained the only Fortune 100 CEO who fully supported Trump on day one of the Republic National Convention in Milwaukee. The Tesla owner displayed no restraint in endorsing Trump as the ideal candidate for the presidential run after the assassination attempt on Trump on Saturday in Pennsylvania, as reported by USA. He wrote on the micro-blogging site, X, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

Musk confessed earlier that he is frustrated with the Democrats after he voted for them and Biden in the previous three election cycles. He has been vocal about the inconsistent support of President Joe Biden for labour unions and his decisions on immigration and border matters.