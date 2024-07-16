Viral clip shows Donald Trump appearing to doze off at RNC, sparks hilarious reactions: ‘We call him Sleepy Don’

A video surfacing on social media appears to show Donald Trump dozing off at the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15. The former president’s appearance at the RNC was his first public appearance after he was wounded in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Viral clip shows Donald Trump appearing to doze off at RNC (@plies/X)

The viral clip of Trump appearing to doze off has prompted hilarious reactions from netizens. The video shows him gradually closing his eyes as he sits at the event. However, neither Trump nor his team has reacted to the video or the claim.

‘We call him Sleepy Don’

Netizens flocked to the comment section of the above video, with one user joking, “That man ready to go home”. “He going to blame it on the meds they gave for the ear infection,” one user said, while another wrote, “"Sleepy Trump" should be his nickname”. “He had a rough day golfing,” one user said.

“me after an all night game session the next day in math class:,” one user jokes, while another said, “He's probably on super strong pain pills. Just a thought.” “We call him Sleepy Don,” one user said. Another wrote, “o be fair I couldn’t either. The speeches were boring”.

Meanwhile, some users claimed that Trump was not sleeping but was closing his eyes during a “prayer.” Others defended him saying he must have been exhausted considering he survived an assassination attempt about 48 hours back.

Most of Trump’s right ear was seen bandaged when he emerged at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. He was welcomed with a massive round of applause as Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA’ played in the background while he walked in.

Trump pumped his fist, clapped and gave several thumbs up as he joined his VP pick JD Vance, as well as members of his own family. Seated beside Trump were House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.