Is Donald Trump considering Doug Burgum for potential Cabinet role? North Dakota Gov reveals hint dropped by ex-prez

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has revealed that Donald Trump addressed him as “Mr. Secretary” on a phone call, hinting that he may want Burgum for a potential Cabinet role. “I got a call and had a great conversation with the president. And he said, ‘Hey, Mr. Secretary,’” Burgum told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at the Republican National Convention Doug Burgum says Donald Trump hinted at possible Cabinet role for him (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)

On being asked if he was interested in a Cabinet position, Burgum said, “There’s going to be no Cabinet positions that Trump can get out unless he wins. And this is going to be a tight race for sure this fall.”

“There’s going to be a lot of work to do between now and then. That’s going to be the focus,” he added.

‘What’s not to love about someone who grew up in a small town?’

Burgum also praised Ohio Sen. JD Vance, calling him a “solid pick” for vice president. Saying Vance is a “small town guy like me,” Burgum added, “What’s not to love about someone who grew up in a small town?”

Burgum hailed Trump’s “strength” and “courage” in the face of the assassination attempt, and said the former president is “uniting” the nation and the Republican Party. “The language he’s used since Saturday is talking about uniting the country,” Burgum said, adding, “I know people haven’t seen him that way. But when people go through a near-death experience, I think these things can change people.”

There were speculations that Burgum would be Trump’s VP pick after he joined the former president on his flight to Wildwood, New Jersey, for a rally in May. Burgum was one of Trump’s many opponents in the Republican primary before dropping out.

Burgum had showered praises on Trump at the rally, and criticised Joe Biden. "Working with President Trump as a governor was like having a beautiful breeze that your back," Burgum said at the time.

“Donald Trump means strength, Joe Biden means weakness,” Burgum added. “If you want to make America strong again, you know what to do.”