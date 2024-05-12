Will Donald Trump pick Doug Burgum as VP? All about the North Dakota Gov

It was a surprise to many when North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, of all the people on Donald Trump’s vice presidential shortlist, joined the former president on his flight to Wildwood, New Jersey, for a rally. Before dropping out, Burgum was among Trump’s many opponents in the Republican primary.

At the rally, Burgum praised Trump and criticised Joe Biden. "Working with President Trump as a governor was like having a beautiful breeze that your back," Burgum said. He added that “Biden regulatory regime is like having a gale force wind in your face because the Biden bureaucrats are treating our constitutional republic like a dictatorship.” Will Donald Trump pick Doug Burgum as VP? (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

“Donald Trump means strength, Joe Biden means weakness,” Burgum said. “If you want to make America strong again, you know what to do.”

Will Donald Trump pick Doug Burgum as vice president?

While Trump has made no direct remark on whether or not he would pick Burgum as vice president, he did praise the governor at the rally as “incredible” and asked people to “get ready for something.” “He made his money in technology, but he probably knows more about energy than anybody I know,” Trump said. “So get ready for something. OK, just get ready.”

It is unlikely that Trump will announce his VP pick before the Republican National Convention in July. Burgum opened up to New York Post about reports that he is being considered for a Cabinet position or VP. He said Trump made it clear that he has dozens of people in mind.

“I dismiss sort of all of that. Because just a week ago at Mar-a-Lago, when someone asked him, during his remarks, he said that there was over 50 people on the shortlist. So the shortlist could be very long,” Burgum said.

“And I think everybody who cares about this country should be out helping the campaign for President Trump and that’s what the first lady and I are doing,” he added.

Who is Doug Burgum?

Back on December 15, 2016, Burgum took office as the 33rd governor of North Dakota. Growing up in Arthur, North Dakota, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in university studies from North Dakota State University in 1978. He later went on to earn a master’s of business administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 1980.

According to Burgum’s website, “He has been a leader in transforming education and equipping students with the essential skills for life and learning, preparing graduates for a choice-ready future in college, career or the military. He stands with those in recovery and, with First Lady Kathryn Burgum, is pushing a positive movement to eliminate the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction and support behavioral health, mental health and addiction by focusing on the foundations of well-being.”