JD Vance calls for ‘full-scale investigation’ into assassination attempt on Donald Trump: ‘Clearly mistakes were made’

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who has been chosen by Donald Trump as his vice-presidential pick, has called for a “full-scale investigation” into the assassination attempt on the former president. “We need to understand what happened because clearly mistakes were made,” Vance told Fox News. JD Vance calls for ‘full-scale investigation’ into assassination attempt on Donald Trump (Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

‘What worries me is why was there a shooter 150 yards from the President of the United States?’

“The Secret Service ran up there. They put their bodies over, and they reacted quickly. That’s not what worries me. What worries me is why was there a shooter 150 yards from the President of the United States?” Vance said.

Vance recalled that he was playing mini golf with his children on Saturday, July 13, when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump. “My first reaction was just to pray for him. I was terrified if President Trump had been killed, of course, terrible, terrible, terrible. But the reverberations in the country it would have been a world historic tragedy. Thank God he was OK,” Vance said.

“I don’t know enough about the security protocols, but I was a United States Marine. And 150 yards is not nearly enough of a security perimeter,” he added.

After the assassination attempt, Vance had taken to X to share a statement. “Today is not just some isolated incident,” he wrote. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs.”

“That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination,” he added.

Meanwhile, after learning that he was Trump’s VP pick, Vance expressed his “gratitude” in a social media post. “Just overwhelmed with gratitude,” he wrote on X. “What an honor it is to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity once, and with your help, he'll do it again. Onward to victory!”