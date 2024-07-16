Joe Biden clarifies the 'bull's-eye' comment on Donald Trump was just an honest mistake

Joe Biden has acknowledged it was “a mistake” to say he wanted to put former President Donald Trump back in “a bull’s-eye,” though he defended his lamentation of Trump as a threat to democracy. Joe Biden clarifies 'bull's-eye' remark, denies inciting violence against Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid and Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

While sitting for an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, Biden asked, “How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?”

These comments followed the assassination attempt on Trump at the Pennsylvania rally, which resulted in a firefighter’s death, and left two more injured.

Republicans have accused Biden of inciting violence against Trump, referencing his statement to donors about putting Trump “in a bull’s-eye.” Biden clarified, “I didn’t say crosshairs. I meant bull’s-eye. I meant focus on it. Focus on what he’s doing.”

Biden says ‘there’ll be a blood bath’ if Trump looses

The 81-year-old POTUS then highlighted Trump’s history of incendiary rhetoric, citing his pledge to be a “dictator on Day 1” and his role in the January 6 insurrection.

Biden denied any need for soul-searching about his own language, insisting, “I’m not engaged in that rhetoric. Now, my opponent is engaged in that rhetoric.”

“He talks about there’ll be a blood bath if he loses, talking about how he’s going to forgive, although, actually, I guess suspend the sentences of all those who were arrested and sentenced to go to jail because of what happened in the Capitol.”

During the interview, Biden’s voice was soft, and he occasionally meandered, but he remained focused on his policy achievements, including easing burdens on settled immigrants.

He criticized the inflammatory political climate, noting signs with offensive messages against him in rural areas. He said, “You ride through certain rural areas of the country, and people have signs they’re standing — big Trump signs with a middle — sign that says ‘F Biden’ and a little kid standing there, putting up his middle finger.”

Biden questions ‘What has Trump done when he was president?’

Regarding concerns about his age and mental capabilities, Biden pointed to his support within the Democratic Party, saying, “Fourteen million people voted for me to be the nominee.”

In an interview with YouTuber Chris ‘Speedy’ Morman, recorded before the assassination attempt, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to the 2024 race and criticized Trump’s record on minority issues. “What has he done when he was president? Tell me,” Biden asked.

Biden defended his support for Israel while asserting his efforts to aid Palestinians. He stated, “If there weren’t an Israel, every Jew in the world would be at risk,” but also claimed to have done more for the Palestinian community than any other leader.