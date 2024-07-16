Hindu Sena conducts ‘hawan’ for Donald Trump's well-being after assassination attempt on former US president

Members of the Hindu Sena in New Delhi, as a gesture of solidarity, conducted a grand ‘hawan’, praying for the long life and well being on former US President and now Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, after a recent assassination attempt, reported news agency ANI. Members of Hindu Sena held a special prayer meet for the long life of US former US President Donald Trump, in New Delhi (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)

The ritual took place at Maa Baglamukhi Shanti Peeth in Dilshad Garden, Delhi on July 16. A spokesperson for the Hindu Sena told ANI that they were deeply concerned for the health and safety of Trump and pointed out that divine intervention was needed to protect him from further harm.

The Hindu Sena chanted the sacred Mahamrityunjay mantra 1.25 lakh times, in a ceremony known as Mahamrityunjay Japa Havan Yagya, known for its protective and healing properties.

Through the ritual, they aimed to remove all hindrances in Trump's way and to make sure he lives a long life.

Trump survived an assasination attempt, where a gunman fired six shots during his speech in Butler Pennsylvania. One attendee was killed and Trump suffered an injury on the upper part of his right ear, where a bullet grazed him.

While the Secret Service responded to the situation swiftly, the dangerous precedent set by the event has caused leaders from nations across the world warning of the threat of political violence to democracy.

Trump's assailant has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

On Monday during the Republican National Convention, in his first public appearance since the shooting, Trump announced his running mate to be Senator JD Vance.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social.