Who is JD Vance, Republican vice president pick, who once called Donald Trump ‘America’s Hitler'?

JD Vance, who is a first-time senator from Ohio, has been named as Donald Trump's running mate and the Republican vice-presidential candidate for the US election 2024. A venture capitalist and acclaimed author of the best-selling memoir ‘Hillbilly Elegy, JD Vance saw a firm endorsement from former US President Trump for this year’s election. Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, R-Ohio, during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)

JD Vance, who in the recent years completely transformed his stance on Donald Trump, was seen standing by the former president's side at a New York courthouse during the latter's legal challenges over hush money payments.

Who is JD Vance?

JD Vance is a first-term senator from Ohio with a conservative voting record and a strong influence in the Midwest, that can help boost support for Trump in the area.

Vance's childhood was marked by poverty and abuse, coming from an impoverished family with his mother battling drug abuse. Vance enlisted in the US Marine Corps at the age of 19, and was deployed to Iraq. After completing four years of service, Vance enrolled in law school, later embarking on a career as a venture capitalist.

His book ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ was not only a bestseller in the country, but was also considered to explain the reason behind Donald Trump's influence over white, working class voters in America.

When JD Vance criticised Donald Trump

During the 2016 US election campaign, JD Vance was seen liking anti-Trump posts on social media and many speculated that he will be given a post in Hillary Clinton's administration if she wins.

Vance's clear stance against Donald Trump surfaced in February 2016, when screenshots of him interacting with his law school peer and criticising Trump went viral on social media. Vance wrote to his friend that he was going “back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical ***** like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler.”

At the time, JD Vance was a a vocal participant in the "Never Trump" movement, a stance that sharply contrasted with his eventual alliance with Trump, The Washington Post reported.

JD Vance's strong India connection

The 39-year-old senator, running for US vice president post, has a notable India connection through his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance. Usha is a US citizen born to Indian immigrants in the suburbs of San Diego, California. Usha has a strong engagement with left-wing and liberal groups, and became a registered Democrat in 2014.

Usha and JD Vance crossed paths at Yale Law School and got married in 2014 in Kentucky. The two also conducted a separate ceremony following Hindu rituals, reported The New York Times. The two have three children together.