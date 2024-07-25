Prince Harry seemingly takes a dig at William for saying Princess Diana had ‘paranoia’: ‘She was absolutely right of…’

Prince Harry seemingly took a swipe at Prince William for a comment he made about their mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash several years ago. In an interview in a new documentary, Harry was seen talking about suing the British press over phone hacking allegations. Prince Harry seemingly takes a dig at William for saying Diana had ‘paranoia’ (AP/PTI, Andy Kelvin/PA via AP)

Journalist Rebecca Barry asked Harry about phone hacking resulting in paranoia. According to GB News, it appeared as though his response was made in an attempt to take a swipe at William, who had previously implied that Diana suffered from "paranoia.”

‘And she's not around today to find out the truth’

"I think paranoia is a very interesting word because, yes, then it could be paranoia, but then when you're vindicated it proves that you weren't being paranoid,” Harry said in the documentary, Tabloids on Trial. "Same with my mother. There's evidence to suggest she was being hacked in the mid-90s. Probably one of the first people to be hacked."

"And yet still today the press, the tabloid press, very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid but she wasn't paranoid,” the Duke of Sussex continued to tell ITV. "She was absolutely right of what was happening to her. And she's not around today to find out the truth."

Although Harry claimed in his lawsuits that Diana was hacked, it was never proven. A judge dismissed an allegation that Mirror Group Newspapers hacked her phone.

Previously, a BBC internal investigation found that Diana had been tricked into giving her explosive 1995 interview to Martin Bashir. It was determined that the journalist falsified financial papers implying Diana’s staff were in the pay of the media and intelligence services.

What did Prince William say about Princess Diana having paranoia?

In 2021, William spoke about his mother's mental health in an interview. "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said,” he said. "The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.”

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” he added. "But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived."

William added, "She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions. It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative, which for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others."