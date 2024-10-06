A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry’s recent engagements are “dangerous” because he is at the risk of aggravating the Royal Family. Royal biographer Angela Levin joined GB News’ Nana Akua on the channel, and discussed Harry’s recent engagements, without Meghan Markle. Prince Harry's recent engagements blasted as ‘dangerous’ and ‘appalling’ (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP)

The Duke of Sussex was recently seen in Lesotho, South Africa, where he met royalty and carried out charity work. However, Levin believes the trip is ill-advised.

“His eight solo engagements in nine days on his own is a very interesting thing,” Levin said. “He’s gone to all these charities he used to work with as a working royal and I think it’s a way to say, ‘I don’t need the Royal Family, I can do this on my own and I can do this much better because everyone still loves me’.”

“I think that is a very dangerous thing to do. I think the Royal Family will come up with something because they can’t have this. It’s appalling,” Levin added.

Akua noted that Harry visited Africa to carry out important charity work, and suggested it was thus not fair to criticise him. “He wasn’t there for very long,” Levin replied. “Also, he tells us all how he doesn’t like the paparazzi and press, he was loving it out there.”

“I don’t believe that for a second,” she added.

‘The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation’

Harry was in South Africa to perform duties with his Sentebale charity, which was co-founded by him in 2006. The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an update on the trip on their Sussex.com website.

Their statement read, "Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting.”

"This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation,” the statement continued.

It added, "The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organisation he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa. His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment."