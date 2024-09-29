A royal expert has accused Meghan Markle of “dropping” people she no longer needs. Angela Levin also said that Meghan and Prince Harry are at the "beginning of the end" of their professional partnership after Harry went on some solo engagements in New York, including projects involving some of his key charities, including the Diana Awards. The Duke of Sussex also made a surprise US TV appearance with Jimmy Fallon. Meghan Markle accused of ‘dropping’ people she ‘no longer needs’ (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

‘She drops people when she no longer needs them’

Levin told GB News that Harry and Meghan are facing a crisis amid their evident professional separation. The royal biographer questioned if Meghan has become "fed up" with Harry, telling host Nana Akua, "All of the conversations were very negative, he was very sad about a lot of things, saying we've got to change the world, but actually what he means, I think, is that he wants to change his own world.”

"So you have to work out why has this happened - was Meghan fed up with him to get rid of him for ten days? Are they really just going to divide their work? What actually is the reason?" she added.

Levin went on to predict the end of Harry and Meghan's relationship. "My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end. Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied,” she said. "As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner."

When Akua asked Levin if she believes Harry has "woken up" from his "haze of love" for Meghan, Levin said the Duke "needs her all of the time," and is "controlled" by her. Levin said, "I think if he was very popular, he would be very positive with the way he talks about the charities. The thing that we saw that was very popular was when he was with Jimmy Fallon, taking on the haunted maze. There we saw the original Harry. He was laughing, he was enjoying himself, he was as happy as can be. He's gone back to being a teenager and enjoying himself."

Levin went on to claim that Harry’s first few engagements in New York revealed his "anxiety" and "nerves,” which suggested he needed his wife by his side. "What's very interesting is that he was there by himself. He can't do anything without Meghan - for the first few charities he was going to, he was incredibly anxious,” she said.

She added, "He was fiddling with his hands and adjusting his tie, and he was really nervous. That shows you that Meghan is controlling him so much, that he doesn't know how to manage by himself."