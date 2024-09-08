Prince Harry's six-word comment about Meghan Markle that revealed his true feelings for her: ‘This woman stopped…’

Prince Harry made a six-word comment in the past which revealed his true feelings about Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex made the remark in his memoir, Spare. Prince Harry's six-word comment about Meghan Markle that revealed his true feelings (Photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)(AFP)

Spare deals with Harry’s life within the royal family, talks about his childhood, previous drug use and relationships with members of the royal family. While the book is widely known for its criticism of the royal family, it also features a special section dedicated to Meghan, his wife.

Harry’s heartwarming comment about Meghan Markle

In the book, Harry described Meghan as the "captain of his soul.” He recalled scrolling through Instagram and finding a video of his friend Violet von Westenholz with Meghan.

"I watched the video several times, then forced myself to put down the phone. Then picked it up again and watched the video again,” Harry wrote in the memoir.

"I'd traveled the world from top to bottom, literally. I'd hopscotched the continents. I'd met hundreds of thousands of people, I'd crossed paths with a ludicrously large cross-section of the planet's seven billion residents,” he added.

Harry then made the heartwarming comment about Meghan, saying she "stopped his conveyor belt.” "For thirty-two years I'd watched a conveyor belt of faces pass by and only a handful ever made me look twice,” he wrote.

His sweet six-word remark was, "This woman stopped the conveyor belt.” Harry added that he had “never seen anyone so beautiful."

Harry’s love for Meghan has been talked about time and again. In June, a royal commentator claimed that Harry was "terrified that Meghan would leave him" after he posted a "very angry" letter to the press.

Harry and Meghan are often seen working together as part of the Duke’s life in the United States. Recently, they returned from a Colombia tour, where they had been invited by the country’s vice-president. Francia Marquez.