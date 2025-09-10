Prince Harry’s Nottingham visit carries a sweet Meghan Markle connection. It is…

Prince Harry has returned to the UK on a four-day visit after months. Reportedly, his recent visit to Nottingham, England, was special and all the more so because of its sweet connection to his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry is alone in the UK, with his wife in the family’s home in Montecito, California. Prince Harry is set to donate 1.1 million pounds to help UK youth. (AP)

What is the connection?

In 2017, Prince Harry brought his then-fiancée, Meghan Markle, to this very place to meet the people of Britain for the first time after his engagement, reported The People. It was the couple’s first official joint royal duty.

Also Read: Prince Harry wins hearts with balloon sword fight at WellChild Awards in UK

He visited Nottingham a day after he reached the UK. The first day he visited the country, he paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on her death anniversary.

The royal reportedly visited Nottingham’s Community Recording Studio in St. Ann’s, where he met with social action groups and local charities. This visit is one of the royal’s most talked-about visits to his homeland since 2020, when he stepped down from royal duties.

Prince Harry on his visit to Nottingham:

“It is so good to be back in Nottingham. I’ve lost count of the number of visits I’ve made here — and the amount of jerk chicken I’ve eaten on almost every one of those trips! Which, by the way, is the best you will find anywhere,” Prince Harry said in a speech.

“Nottingham holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege of visiting and supporting the community there for over a decade. The incredible work Himmah does to address food insecurity, poverty, and social exclusion should be recognised and applauded. I'm happy to be able to play a small part in your mission to bring communities together by creating opportunities and support for those facing hardship,” he said while talking about his connection with the place.

Prince Harry to donate 1.1 million pounds:

During his visit, the royal promised to personally donate 1.1 million pounds ($1.49 million) to the charity BBC Children in Need, as per the organisation. The donation would be one of the largest individual sums publicly given by a British royal.

"We’re grateful for the support of BBC Children in Need in helping changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces, build trust, and offer hope and belonging to young people who need it most," Harry, 40, said in a statement.