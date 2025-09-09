Prince Harry wins hearts with balloon sword fight at WellChild Awards in UK

Prince Harry showcased his humorous side at the WellChild Awards in London, where he engaged in a balloon sword fight with nine-year-old Gwen Foster, who has spina bifida and hydrocephalus. The Duke of Sussex, 40, lifted his arm dramatically as Foster valiantly swung her balloon sword, winning over the crowd, People reported. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) plays with modelling balloons with nine-year-old Gwen Foster (C), recipient of the Inspirational Child 7-11 award,speaks with six-year-old Esmee Mcglinchey (C), at the annual WellChild Awards in London on September 8, 2025.(AFP)

Prince Harry also joked and interacted warmly with other young winners. Cameras, per People, captured him leaning in for a friendly chat with six-year-old Esmee McGlinchey, playfully lodging a balloon tower at 13-year-old Grace Tutt, and shaking hands with Declan Bitmead.

The awards ceremony, celebrating its 20th anniversary, recognizes the amazing resilience of seriously ill children and their carers. Prince Harry has been WellChild's patron since 2007, and he has retained that title following his withdrawal from royal duties on the cutting edge in 2020.

A poignant anniversary

The awards coincided with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Earlier in the day, Prince Harry privately visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor to lay a wreath at his grandmother’s burial site, reported People. Despite the emotional timing, a source close to Prince Harry told the publication that he was in a ‘really good headspace’ and excited to reunite with charities he supports.

At the event, Prince Harry received a special gift, a Brighton and Hove Albion football jersey personalized with ‘Archie’ and the number 6, marking his son’s age.

A throwback to royal tours abroad

Prince Harry’s playful streak at WellChild was a reminder of past moments during his royal duties. In Oman, years earlier, he joined a group of traditional dancers and took part in a mock sword fight with an elderly performer, reported Hello magazine. Harry sparred with the dancer, wielding both sword and shield.

Hello Magazine report stated that the Duke of Sussex had also attempted the famous ‘sword wobble’ move of the Raza folk dance back then. He was being guided by the troupe leader, Mohammed Moussa.

He visited Oman after Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said invited him in a bid to strengthen ties between the British and Omani royal families. Although the Sultan was unwell and receiving treatment in Germany at the time, Prince Harry carried out engagements with enthusiasm, Hello magazine reported added.

FAQs

Q1: What is the WellChild Awards?

It is a UK charity event that honours seriously ill children, their carers, and medical professionals.

Q2: Why is Prince Harry still involved with WellChild after stepping back from royal duties?

Prince Harry retained the patronage because of his long-standing commitment since 2007.

Q3: What made the 2025 WellChild Awards particularly significant?

The event coincided with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which Prince Harry marked with a private tribute.

Q4: What happened during Prince Harry’s visit to Oman?

Prince Harry playfully joined in a mock sword fight and attempted a traditional folk sword dance.