Kate makes surprise appearance with Prince William to honor Queen Elizabeth amid Harry's UK visit

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William in commemorating the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death with an unannounced appearance at the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London, reported People. Prince William and Kate Middleton at the National Federation of Women’s Institutes.(Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

Although Prince William had been scheduled to attend the engagement, Kate’s attendance was not publicised in advance. Royal sources told MailOnline that Kate Middleton was ‘keen to join her husband to commemorate and celebrate the life of the late Queen’.

Dressed in an elegant grey check midi dress and diamond stud earrings by Kiki McDonough, Kate paid tribute to the Queen, who had been a dedicated member of the WI for eight decades.

Remembering the late Queen’s legacy

As per another Tatler report, during their visit, the royal couple met with WI members to learn about its role in empowering women, offering social opportunities, and supporting community initiatives. Her association with the organisation began in 1943 and served as president of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until her demise in 2022.

The Queen was known to attend the group’s annual New Year meeting and frequently participated in light-hearted activities. In 2017, she delighted members by attending after an illness, and in 2016, she joined in a special celebration for her 90th birthday, the Tatler report added.

Prince Harry pays private tribute

While William and Kate marked the day publicly, Prince Harry paid his respects in private. According to People, the Duke of Sussex visited St George’s Chapel and Windsor Castle, where his grandmother is buried, laying a wreath of flowers in her memory.

As per People, Harry, who is in London for the WellChild Awards, is not expected to reunite with his brother during the visit. The overlapping schedules of William’s royal duties and Harry’s public appearances highlight ongoing tensions within the family.

In the meantime, King Charles and Queen Camilla marked Accession Day in private at Balmoral, and went to a service at Crathie Kirk, where prayers were said both for the King’s reign and for Katharine, Duchess of Kent who died on September 4.

