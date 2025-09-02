Donald Trump's bruises draw eerie comparisons to Queen Elizabeth II's final days; Here's why

Donald Trump's health has been the subject of conspiracy theories over the past few weeks amid the 79-year-old's absence from the public eye. It all started after bruises on his hands were photographed, which was followed by the White House announcement that the POTUS had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Since then, the internet hasn't stopped speculating. Queen Elizabeth (L) and Donald Trump (R).(File Photos)

Adding to it, internet sleuths have recently dug up photos of the late Queen Elizabeth II from two days before her death. The bruises on the late Queen's hand were compared with those of Trump's, fueling speculations about the President's health. A Reddit thread has been created where people have described patients in their families suffering from the same illness.

Despite the speculation, the White House maintains that Donald Trump is in "excellent condition." While his press schedule has been empty for weeks, Trump has been spotted at his Virginia golf club over the past weekend.

Trump's Announce Tuesday Presser

On Monday, the White House sent out a notification to the press pool saying that the POTUS will hold a presser at 2 p.m. at the Oval Office on Tuesday, September 2. The schedule mentioned that the 79-year-old is set to make an announcement but did not reveal what it will be about.

Tuesday's presser has become a much-anticipated event amid all the speculations surrounding the president's health. Many of the rumors have been sparked by Trump not talking to the press over the past few weeks. Some of the rumors were wild, such as Trump being admitted to the hospital, Trump suffering an accident, and some that straight out claimed that the POTUS is dead!