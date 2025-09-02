Melania Trump spotted at Walter Reed? Online claim reignites Trump health rumors

Speculation over President Donald Trump's health has gained traction on social media in recent days, fueled by unverified reports and online theories. The rumors intensified after a post on the platform Threads claimed that Melania Trump was seen at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pictured,(REUTERS)

Despite the online speculation, Trump publicly addressed the concerns on Truth Social, writing: “Never felt better in my life.”

However, the statement did little to quiet the chatter online.

What sparked the rumors?

The renewed focus on Trump's health began after he was seen with apparent bruising on his hand during a recent public appearance. On Saturday, he became the top trending topic on X as users pointed out that he hadn’t been seen publicly since a cabinet meeting on August 26. Others noted the absence of any scheduled public appearances over the weekend, fueling further speculation.

The Walter Reed post

On Sunday, a user on Threads claimed that she saw Melania Trump during a visit to Walter Reed’s labor and delivery unit Thursday.

“Went to Walter Reed on Thursday to be monitored in Labor/Delivery because I’m very pregnant. Mid being monitored in triage guess who showed up for an unscheduled “tour” of L&D? Melania Trump. Even the staff was confused as to why she was there,” the woman wrote on Threads.

“Looking at news reports that Trump has disappeared I find it a little odd that Melania was randomly roaming the halls of Walter Reed only to follow with reports that her husband is MIA,” she added.

Replying to one of the comments, the woman wrote, “Babe it isn’t a rumor that Melania was there visiting multiple patients and staff can confirm this.”

The claim quickly spread across social platforms, reigniting speculation about Trump’s health.

One person wrote on X, "JD Vance, Don Jr, Melania, Ivanka, & Tiffany haven't posted in over 2 days. ( Unheard of ). Melania was spotted at Walter Reed.."

Another asked, “Does Melania roam the halls of Walter Reed often?”

As of now, there is no verified evidence that Melania Trump visited Walter Reed or that President Trump was admitted or treated there. The Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the claims made on Threads or other social media platforms.