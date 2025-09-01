Amid speculation about Donald Trump’s health deteriorating, the US President has not traveled outside of the greater Washington, D.C., area in the last 16 days. This is the most extended period between out-of-town trips since Trump took office in January. How long has Trump not traveled outside of greater Washington, DC area? Concerns raised amid health rumors(Bloomberg)

At the same time, Trump has gone as many as six days without making any major public appearances, The Mirror reported. He limited his communication to social media posts. Many have raised concerns over the President's well-being.

The President’s official public schedule showed that the last time Trump traveled outside of Washington was on August 15 and 16, during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The previous record for days between out-of-town trips for the President was earlier in August, between a weekend trip to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 3, and his departure for the Putin summit.

Trump has been spending his weekends at Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C., in Loudoun County, Virginia, as of this. This is just a 40-minute drive from the White House.

Health rumors

Trump’s absence from the public eye, coupled with photos of his bruised hands, have triggered online speculation about his health. Earlier this month, the White House said the commander-in-chief was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which causes leg swelling. While the condition is typically harmless, it can cause complications.

Trump's doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, attributed his bruising to "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” The doctor added that the President "remains in excellent health."

A dermatologist recently revealed that it is possible that Trump got the bruises on his hands from frequent handshakes. Dustin Portela, who is certified by the American Board of Dermatology, shared in a YouTube video, “The explanation that shaking hands has been causing this bruising is completely plausible to me.”

Read More | Trump's alarming health condition can lead to ‘amputation’; doctor issues urgent warning

"That stretch on the skin from that handshake with Keir Starmer that is enough to cause bruising in many elderly people. The simplest explanation often times is the most reasonable. So the official explanation from the White House I think is pretty plausible,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously defended Trump’s health, saying, “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”