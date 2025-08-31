Donald Trump got bruises from frequent handshakes? Dermatologist says ‘the president is apparently…’

A dermatologist has revealed why he thinks Donald Trump might have bruises on his hands. This comes following various speculations about the US President’s health after photos showed him with swollen ankles at the FIFA Club World Cup and several marks or sores on his right hand. Donald Trump got bruises from frequent handshakes? Dermatologist weighs in (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

Dermatologist Dustin Portela, who is certified by the American Board of Dermatology, shared in a YouTube video offering his insights into the situation, "So, he's got a bruise on the back of his hand due to shaking hands with so many people as president of the United States. The president is apparently shaking hands with tons of people. And when we look at a picture of him shaking hands with Keir Starmer from the UK, we can see that the hand is being stretched there."

Read More | Trump's alarming health condition can lead to ‘amputation’; doctor issues urgent warning

He added, "As we age, after about the age of 25 to 30, we start losing about one percent of the collagen in our skin per year."

Portela explained that collagen "is what makes our skin have its thickness and resiliency," along with elastin, "which gives our skin its bounciness and the ability to return back to normal.” "Now, when you lose collagen in the skin, that is also the padding and the protection around the other structures in your skin," he said "So looking at the way his skin is being stretched, if you don't have a lot of collagen to protect the blood vessels, it doesn't take much to get bruising."

Dustin Portela says White House’s explanation is ‘pretty plausible’

Portela noted that Trump’s age and the extensive sun exposure that happens while he plays golf could have led to skin damage. “The explanation that shaking hands has been causing this bruising is completely plausible to me,” he said.

"That stretch on the skin from that handshake with Keir Starmer that is enough to cause bruising in many elderly people. The simplest explanation often times is the most reasonable. So the official explanation from the White House I think is pretty plausible,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously defended Trump’s health, saying, "President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

Leavitt said that Trump underwent a "comprehensive exam" which included vascular testing. It revealed that he suffers from a chronic vein condition. Leavitt went on to attribute the bruises to "tissue damage from frequent handshaking" while taking aspirin.