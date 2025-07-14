Did Trump flirt with DAZN reporter during FIFA Club World Cup interview? Netizens react as video goes viral

Donald Trump remained in the limelight at the finals of FIFA Club World Cup as the President handed over the trophy to Chelsea after their win against PSG. While Trump faced boos and flak for stealing the winning team's moment with his presence during Chelsea's trophy celebrations, the Republican leader's interview with DAZN reporter Emily Austin also stunned the netizens. Speaking with Trump during a three-and-a-half-minute interview, Austin quipped if he needs to propose legislation requiring Americans to refer to soccer as “football.”(DAZN clip screenshot)

Following the tournament, Trump hinted at an executive order that would rename the sport in the US.

Trump uses DAZN interview to target political rivals

The President slyly replied “I think we could do that.”

Stressing on the future of the sport in the US, Trump used the opportunity to poke fun at his political rivals. He claimed that the US is doing extremely well on political and financial stage.

“All the leaders said a year ago, 'your country was dead and now you have the hottest country in the world'... We were doing very badly as a country, we had an incompetent administration... But now we have a hot country, it's really hot, and I think the soccer's gonna be hot too,” he continued.

Before the conclusion of the interview, Trump was asked if he has a message for fans worldwide before the World Cup next year.

“It's about unity, it's about everybody getting together and a lot of love between countries... I guess this is probably the most international sport, so it can really bring the world together,” the President said.

Trump interview sparks uproar on X

However, the interview caused uproar on social media, with some soccer fans blaming the network for giving Trump a stage on which to attack his political rivals during an international competition.

Several people asked why DAZN is airing Trump's political party interview, with one calling it “absurd”.

“This dazn trump interview is straight up propaganda,” second user stated, while the third one wrote, “This Trump interview is honestly embarrassing. Dazn & FIFA should be ashamed.”

One remark on X even implied that Trump was flirting with the reporter, stating, “Trump is just hitting on the blonde interviewer on DAZN while chatting his nonsense. What the hell is this??”